HT Auto
Home Auto News Imported Ev Cells Not Suitable For Indian Conditions, Says Niti Aayog Member

Imported EV cells not suitable for Indian conditions, says Niti Aayog member

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) has been asked to probe the incidents of EVs catching fire.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 May 2022, 05:51 PM
The government had ordered a probe after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's Electric caught fire in Pune. (HT_PRINT)
The government had ordered a probe after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's Electric caught fire in Pune. (HT_PRINT)
The government had ordered a probe after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's Electric caught fire in Pune. (HT_PRINT)
The government had ordered a probe after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's Electric caught fire in Pune.

As multiple incidents of electric vehicles catching fire are being reported across the country, Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat has said that battery cells imported for electric vehicles "may not be" suitable for Indian conditions and emphasised that there is a need to locally manufacture EV battery cells. His comments come amid an ongoing probe of such incidents by the government.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Last month, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had stated that there will be a recall of all defective vehicles after the expert panel submits its report. He also said that strict action will be taken against EV firms that are found to be at fault or negligent in these matters. The government had ordered a probe after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's Electric caught fire in Pune.

(Also read | Each and every electric scooter fire incident will be probed: Transport Secy)

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) has been asked to probe the incidents of EVs catching fire and also suggest remedial measures, according to the Road Transport and Highways Ministry.

Recent EV fire incidents have also led to deaths and injuries. "Battery technology is an evolving technology. India does not manufacture battery cells at the moment.... we should set up our own cell manufacturing plants at the earliest. We should make sure that whatever cells we manufacture are suitable for Indian conditions of high temperature," Saraswat told PTI.

He added that the fires could be caused due to poor quality of cells which are not designed for high temperature and tropical climate. "What (battery) cells India is getting may not be suitable for Indian conditions... so what is important is when we import cells, we should do our own screening and rigorous testing system," he said. He also noted that there are certain countries that have developed cells which can operate at high temperatures.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

 

First Published Date: 09 May 2022, 05:50 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility Ola Electric
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Hyundai Motor plans electric vehicle manufacturing plant in US
Hyundai Motor plans electric vehicle manufacturing plant in US
Mercedes EQS, S-Class to feature autonomous driving tech in this country
Mercedes EQS, S-Class to feature autonomous driving tech in this country
Electric vehicle charging should be as convenient as refilling petrol: Report
Electric vehicle charging should be as convenient as refilling petrol: Report
Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition launched at ₹15.99 lakh
Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition launched at 15.99 lakh
MG Motor India crosses cumulative sales milestone of one lakh units
MG Motor India crosses cumulative sales milestone of one lakh units

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city