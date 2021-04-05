IIT Mandi researchers develop algorithms that may help optimise fuel efficiency

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, in collaboration with Bengaluru's Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions, have developed algorithms that help predict the functioning of vehicles' internal combustion engines. This can be used to optimize the maximum fuel efficiency of the vehicles while minimizing emissions.

The researchers have said that they will help in on-board monitoring and control for IC engines. They also claimed that the algorithm can also be applied to determine other variables in vehicles such as the state-of-charge (SoC) in battery-operated vehicles in real-time as well.

The researchers revealed that combustion engines power about 99.8% of global transport which is also responsible for about 10 per cent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Alternatives such as electric vehicles, biofuels and hydrogen are slowly getting popular but are often used in conjunction with conventional fossil fuel engines.

According to a researcher from the team, knowing the relevant parameters and working conditions of an engine helps in improving its performance as the driver can use manoeuvres such as changing the gear appropriately. "At any point in time, the working condition of the engine and other devices and systems inside the vehicle should be precisely known," said Tushar Jain, Assistant Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering.

He further explained that new vehicles meet many of the emission requirements but as they age, the operational parameters change and the vehicle’s operation becomes less than optimal. "Due to high-frequency moving parts and operating conditions of the engine, it is difficult to place or install the sensors that are available in the market to measure all the key parameters continuously," Jain added.

The said parameters or dynamics are determined by spark-ignition engine dynamics, namely the intake manifold pressure, engine speed, and the airflow rate past the throttle, along with the estimation of the engine parameters, the researchers said.

(with inputs from PTI)