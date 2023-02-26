HT Auto
Home Auto News Icy Road In This Us State Leads To 15 Vehicle Pile Up, Multiple Injuries

Icy road in this US state leads to 15-vehicle pile-up, multiple injuries

Winter weather still persists in many countries around the world and this can create issues for motorists, especially on highways. Recently, the US state of Massachusetts reported a 15-vehicle collision involving tractor-trailers and passenger cars due to icing on the road. The string of accidents that took place in the night hours earlier this week on the Mass Pike East in Brimfield led to multiple hospitalizations, however, no fatalities have been reported so far.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Feb 2023, 17:34 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A passenger car can be seen sandwiched between two tractor trailers at the accident site in Massachusetts. (Massachusetts State Police/Facebook)
A passenger car can be seen sandwiched between two tractor trailers at the accident site in Massachusetts. (Massachusetts State Police/Facebook)
A passenger car can be seen sandwiched between two tractor trailers at the accident site in Massachusetts. (Massachusetts State Police/Facebook)
A passenger car can be seen sandwiched between two tractor trailers at the accident site in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts State Police posted multiple images from the crash site on Facebook and alerted the public about the pile-up. The authorities also reminded drivers to be mindful of conditions as adverse weather will likely continue for next few days. Numerous passenger cars and semi trucks on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike have fallen victim to ice on the roadway.

Also Read : Fog creates chaos: 35-vehicle pile-up on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

From the images of the accident site in Massachusetts, posted by the police, at least nine different vehicles can be figured out.
From the images of the accident site in Massachusetts, posted by the police, at least nine different vehicles can be figured out.
From the images of the accident site in Massachusetts, posted by the police, at least nine different vehicles can be figured out.
From the images of the accident site in Massachusetts, posted by the police, at least nine different vehicles can be figured out.

Minutes before the state's transport department issued road closure notice on the highway, it had placed a 40 mph speed limit restriction on the turnpike between the New York border and Boston. All eastbound lanes of the Pike were closed at the crash scene until just before the dawn of Friday. As soon as the accident was reported, multiple motorists were transported to area hospitals while the severity of their injuries is still being determined.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
1890 cc
₹28.57 - 31 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw K 1600 Gtl
₹28.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Springfield
₹30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
1868 cc
₹31.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

From the images of the accident site posted by the police, at least nine different vehicles can be figured out, including a photo of two tractor-trailers sandwiching an apparent Honda Accord, which is completely underneath a Toyota RAV4.

Local news reports suggested that more snow is expected in the area through the weekend and could stick to the roads due to the cold temperatures. The authorities have advised motorists in the area to stay off of the roads, and venture out only if important.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2023, 17:31 PM IST
TAGS: car accident car crash road accident
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
The motorcycle will also get OBD2 update. So, it will comply with the new norms that will come in effect from April 1st.
In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with alloys

Latest News

This customised BMW Motorrad R 18 is inspired from an aircraft
This customised BMW Motorrad R 18 is inspired from an aircraft
Vintage wheels on the roll in Delhi and Jamshedpur
Vintage wheels on the roll in Delhi and Jamshedpur
BMW XM Label Red's booking officially begins in this country. Details here
BMW XM Label Red's booking officially begins in this country. Details here
Icy road in this US state leads to 15-vehicle pile-up, multiple injuries
Icy road in this US state leads to 15-vehicle pile-up, multiple injuries
This Mercedes electric SUV offers more than 400 km range on Indian roads
This Mercedes electric SUV offers more than 400 km range on Indian roads

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city