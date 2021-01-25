Hyundai's AI-based humanoid robot is ideal for showroom services amid Covid-19

Hyundai Motor Group has introduced a highly advanced humanoid robot that can provide customers service across its showrooms. Called 'DAL-e', the robot is capable of independently communicating with people using precise recognition capabilities and mobility functions. DAL-e stands for 'Drive you, Assist you, Link with you-experience'.

The robot is s equipped with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology for facial recognition as well as an automatic communication system based on a language-comprehension platform. Currently, the robot has been deployed at the Hyundai Motor showroom in Seoul on a pilot run, with an aim to further optimize and improve it before adopting it in diverse operating environments.

Following the pilot operation, it is expected to be used in various fields that require everyday interactions with customers. "(The robot) is expected to become a messenger capable of delivering consistent messages to customers in a more intimate and personal way than conventional robots," said Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of the Robotics Lab at Hyundai Motor Group.

Measuring 1,160 X 600 X 600 mm and weighing 80kg, Hyundai says that the human-like machine is significantly lighter and more compact compared to other customer service and guide robots in the market.

DAL-e robot

The robot has a friendly attitude and emotive physical features. At a time when coronavirus pandemic has reduced footfall in auto showrooms, this robot will provide a contact-free environment. It will also recognize customers not wearing a mask and advise them to wear one.

The robot's advanced communication capability helps it engage in an automated and smooth dialogue with customers by providing them useful information on products and services. It can respond to verbal as well as screen touch commands. It can also escort customers to designated spots using its omnidirectional four wheels.

The robot isn't just a piece of information providing machine but also an entertaining element for the showrooms. It can explain technologies and vehicle features by connecting wirelessly to a large display screen at the venue, beckon visitors to take photos with it and also prove gestured feedbacks using its movable arms.

The robot is an ideal solution to handle customers who do not prefer being assisted by human staff amid Covid-19 circumstances.