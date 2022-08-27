Hyundai Venue N Line to launch on Sept 6th: Here's what to expect

Hyundai Venue N Line will be the first enthusiast friendly compact SUV in the segment.

Back when i20 N Line was launched, Hyundai announced that they will be bringing more N Line products to India. Now, the manufacturer has revealed that they will be launching the Venue N Line on September 6th. The Venue N Line will be the sportier version and more enthusiast-friendly version of the Venue Facelift which was launched in India on June 16th. Here is what to expect from the upcoming Venue N Line.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Exterior

In terms of the exterior, there will be new bumpers that look more aggressive. There will be a new skid plate design in the front as well as at the rear. Hyundai is using red accents throughout the exterior and a new set of alloy wheels as well.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Interior

The interior will also get upgrades in the form of new upholstery that gets red stitching. There will be N Line badges and a new gear selector and a new steering wheel that is specific to N Line vehicles.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Specs

The Venue N Line will come with the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the regular Venue. It produces 120 PS of max power and 172 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Hardware

Hyundai will make the suspension of the Venue N Line stiffer. This will help in reducing the body roll and improving the handling. However, this will compromise the ride comfort slightly. Hyundai will also give an upgraded exhaust to the Venue N Line. It will have a more throaty sound when compared to the stock exhaust.

