Hyundai Sales In February Go Into Red As Semiconductor Shortage Persists

Hyundai sales in February go into red as semiconductor shortage persists

Hyundai reports an overall  decline of 14% in domestic sales and exports combined in February, vis-a-vis February of 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 02:55 PM
File photo of Hyundai Alcazar.

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced it had sold 44,050 units in the domestic market in the month of February, down from 51,600 sold in the same month in 2021. Export figures too were down from 10,200 in the month last year to 9,109 units in the previous month.

(Also read: MG sales report | Nissan sales report | Skoda sales report 
Mahindra sales report | Toyota sales report | Maruti Suzuki sales report )

Hyundai has been highlighting the semiconductor shortage as a major challenge for the global automotive world while also stressing that it has been exploring alternatives to ensure delivery timelines aren't impacted to a large extent. While the overall - domestic sales plus exports - decline of 14% is likely to be a source of some concern, the demand for models like Creta and Venue remain strong.

Hyundai had a busy 2021 with the launch of several models like Alcazar and i20 N Line. There is much promise from the Koreans for this year as well with the company confirming an ‘affordable’ electric vehicle that will sit below the Kona which is already available in the lineup. There are also some reports which suggest that the Creta and Venue could be given an update this year.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 01:08 PM IST
TAGS: Alcazar Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Creta Venue Hyundai Venue
