How many EVs have been sold in India so far? Government reveals

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 27, 2023

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) recently released its year-end review for 2023

The ministry revealed that 11,53,079 electric vehicles have been sold in India so far as on December 1, 2023

MHI also revealed that 5,228 crore was disbursed in subsidies for electric cars, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers under the FAME II subsidy 

The FAME II scheme largely benefitted electric two-wheeler makers, while sales for electric three-wheelers and electric cars are on a rampant rise

 Check product page

The state & central transport undertakings have placed orders for 3,390 electric buses, of which 3,037 e-buses have been deployed so far

CESL has also placed orders for 3,472 electric buses, of which 454 e-buses are plying on public roads 

MHI commissioned 148 EV public charging stations while 800 crore was sanctioned for oil companies to set up 7,432 public fast charging stations 

The ministry revealed that 85 companies were sanctioned under the PLI Auto Programme., which is expected to attract fresh investments of 67,690 crore

The massive success of the FAME II scheme for electric two-wheelers prompted MHI to infuse an additional 1,500 crore to keep the subsidy going 
