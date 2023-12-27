How many EVs have been sold in India so far? Government reveals

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) recently released its year-end review for 2023
The ministry revealed that 11,53,079 electric vehicles have been sold in India so far as on December 1, 2023
MHI also revealed that ₹5,228 crore was disbursed in subsidies for electric cars, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers under the FAME II subsidy
The FAME II scheme largely benefitted electric two-wheeler makers, while sales for electric three-wheelers and electric cars are on a rampant rise
The state & central transport undertakings have placed orders for 3,390 electric buses, of which 3,037 e-buses have been deployed so far
CESL has also placed orders for 3,472 electric buses, of which 454 e-buses are plying on public roads
MHI commissioned 148 EV public charging stations while ₹800 crore was sanctioned for oil companies to set up 7,432 public fast charging stations
The ministry revealed that 85 companies were sanctioned under the PLI Auto Programme., which is expected to attract fresh investments of ₹67,690 crore
The massive success of the FAME II scheme for electric two-wheelers prompted MHI to infuse an additional ₹1,500 crore to keep the subsidy going