Hyundai reports cumulative sales of 12,583 units in May, Creta gains traction

Hyundai Motor India on Monday announced it had sold 6,883 units in the domestic market in the month of May and that another 5,700 units had been exported in the same period. After what was a tumultuous April for almost every automotive manufacturer, sales figures from May come as some respite even if these are only a pale shadow of pre-Covid-19-times.

Hyundai, much like other OEMs, had resumed production and other operations in a gradual manner around mid May. Its plant in Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai resumed work on May 8 and the company had previously informed that 5,600 vehicles had been delivered in the next 22 days. On Saturday (May 30), the company had said it had also exported 5,000 units and had highlighted its commitment to 'Make in India' campaign.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) at Hyundai Motor India, had said new products from the company are paving the way forward. "“In an extremely challenging market environment, HMIL made a humble beginning towards normalcy by registering cumulative sales of 12,583 for the month of May," he said in a press statement issued by the Korean car maker. "This performance was made possible on account of strong customer interest and demand pull generated by trendsetter brands like the new Creta, new Verna, Venue, Elite i20 and Grand i10 NIOS."

While the 2020 Creta was first showcased at Auto Expo in February and was launched in March, it has now received 24,000 bookings. 2020 Verna was launched towards the end of May and the company claims it too has managed to generate a lot of interest. Overall, 15,000 bookings for Hyundai cars were made while 11,000 cars were delivered in May.

Additonally, around 850 Hyundai showrooms and close to 1,000 workshops across the country are now operational.