Hyundai Motor India on Sunday announced it had registered its strongest October ever in terms of domestic sales and had clocked 56,605 units in the domestic market and an additional export figure of 12,230 units. The cumulative sales of 68,835 units last month has broken the October record of 2018 when the company had sold 52,001 units.

A bulk of the credit could be directed towards how the Creta 2020 has been faring. Launched earlier this year, the compact SUV has managed to once again take the fight to its rivals like Seltos from Kia Motors and raced to the lead position. The company had recently also announced that it had hit the milestone of 2 lakh 'Made in India' Creta units in exports. (Full report here)

In a year-on-year comparison, Hyundai managed to show an 8.2% growth in cumulative sales while domestic sales rose by 13.2%. It is because exports fell 10.1% that the cumulative figure came down.

The Korean car maker is standing its ground and expects the momentum to continue. "With the advent of the festive season, Hyundai shares the spirit of happiness and celebration with our customers through our super performer brands achieving landmark sales of 56 605 units in the month of October 2020 with a growth of 13.2% over October of 2019," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) at HMIL. "The October month sales performance has set a positive tone for overall business environment and we are confident that Hyundai will continue to strongly contribute towards sustainable growth of economy, community and all its stake holders."

What could also be working in favour of Hyundai is that the company has managed to keep refreshing its product portfolio in the face of what has been a challenging 2020 for the entire Indian automobile industry. The examples of these are the new Creta, the new Verna and a turbo NIOS. The company is gearing up to drive in i20 2020 on November 5 which could be another shot in the arm for the car maker.



