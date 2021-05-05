Hyundai recalls over 390,000 cars in US over engine fire issue

South Korean auto major Hyundai has announced a recall for more than 390,000 cars in the US and Canada for two problems that can cause engine fires. The affected models include Santa Fe, Elantra, Kona, and Velosters.

The recall includes more than 203,000 Santa Fe SUVs built between 2013 and 2015. Among these, some are being recalled for the second time. NHTSA has asked the owners of the vehicles to park the cars outdoors and away from any structure until repairs are done.

Among other models, nearly 187,000 units of Elantra have been recalled that were built between 2019 and 2020. Besides that, the Kona and Velosters that have been recalled were rolled out between 2019 and 2021. All of these come with 2.0-litre engine.

For the affected Santa Fe models, it has been said that the brake fluid can leak into the anti-lock brake computer, which can cause an electrical short circuit leading to fire. The Hyundai dealers will replace a fuse and replace the ABS computer if necessary. According to the news agency AP, the brake computer issue has caused 18 fire incidents in the US. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

For the affected Elantra, Kona, and Velosters; the piston rings may not have been properly heat-treated, which can cause engine damage, oil leaks, and even fires. The piston problem has reportedly caused five fires but no injuries so far. Hyundai is claimed to be inspecting and replace the engine if necessary, besides installing piston noise sensing software.