Hyundai launches AI chatbot 'Hi Hyundai' to enhance contactless sales service

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced the launch of an AI chatbot called 'Hi Hyundai' in a bid to further ease the process of purchasing new vehicles in Covid-19 times while minimizing possibility of in-person attendance in sales processes.

Underlining how the Hyundai Showroom Live digital platform - first launched in November of 2020 - has been used by 5,000 sales consultants at delarships, the Korean car maker highlighted that the AI chatbot could make the process of purchasing a Hyundai vehicle even easier in current times of pandemic.

In a statement issued by the company, Hyundai explains that the chatbot leverages platform capabilities of intent recognition, persona segmentation and sentiment analytics, and that it can be accessed at any time by potential as well as existing customers. The chatbox may be used to look up preferred Hyundai vehicles, locate nearest dealerships, for offers, to book a test drive as well as book a new vehicle, among others. Existing customers may use the chatbox to schedule a service, check warranty information and even get service costs.

According to Tarun Garg, Director for Sales, Marketing and Service at HMIL, the chatbox could make the process of purchasing new vehicles and getting existing vehicles looked into even simpler. "Customers can seamlessly experience an intuitive virtual assistance for all their queries," he says. "As we adopt more and more digital initiatives, Hyundai will continue to lead the industry with thoughtful innovations for enhanced customer delight."

Almost every car and bike manufacturer in the country has had to either establish or vastly improve digital sales and service platforms since early 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic emerged as a global threat. And while the pandemic remains a challenge in ways more than one, OEMs are determined to make the most of digital means and advancements in communication technologies to reach out to customer base.