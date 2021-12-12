Own a Hyundai car? You can avail these benefits at 10-day 'Smart Care Clinic'

Hyundai Motor India has launched a 10-day nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic customer connect program offering periodic maintenance, sanitization, road-side assistance (RSA) as well as special year-end offers and benefits to customers. The initiative comes as a celebration of the company's completion of 25 years in India.

Through this initiative, the carmaker aims to sensitize customers on how regular servicing enables the car to offer efficient and cleaner drive.

Hyundai customers can visit their nearest workshops between 11 and 20 December to avail offers such as 10 per cent discount on mechanical parts, up to 20 per cent discount on mechanical labor, 20 per cent discount on sanitization and one-year RSA. Other benefits include free engine oil and oil filter in next service for 1,000 lucky customers.

As it completed 25 years of operation in India, Hyundai India also rolled out its10 millionth car from its manufacturing plant in the country. “To extend this celebration, we are glad to announce a wide range of benefits to our beloved customers. Hyundai Motor India has always been a customer-centric brand offering unmatched after-sales experience to its customers keeping sustainability at its core," said Tarun Garg, Hyundai's Director of Sales, Marketing & Service.

The carmaker also offers its facilities via 360° digital and contact-less options for online service booking, vehicle status update, pick and drop from home and office to online payment facility, customers can avail the benefit of touch-free services. Customers can also use Hyundai Chatbot to look up new vehicles, book test drives, make bookings or even schedule service of their vehicles.

Hyundai has a network of 1360 workshops in the country and aims to provide its customers with affordable and value offerings like extended warranty, Shield of Trust & Roadside Assistance program.

