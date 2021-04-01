Hyundai India sales double in March with Creta SUV leading charge

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday reported sales of 64,621 units in March as compared to 32,279 units in the same month last year, marking a 100 per cent sales growth. The growth has been achieved on the back of strong performance of Creta, Venue, Verna, Nios and the all-new i20.

The company's domestic sales stood at 52,600 units last month as compared to 26,300 units in March of 2020 when sales got disrupted due to a nation-wide lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hyundai's exports stood at 12,021 units last month while the company had shipped 5,979 units in the year-ago period.

The company sold 12,640 units of Creta, 10,722 units of Venue, 11,020 units of Grand i10 Nios, 9,045 units of new i20, 2,778 units of Verna, and 3,915 units of the Aura.

Creta SUV lead the charge of sales growth for the country's second largest car maker. Last month, the company announced that it has sold more than 1.21 lakh units of the 2020 Creta since its introduction in the Indian market last year after unveiling at the Auto Expo. Creta was first launched in India in 2015 and is claimed to have sold over 5.8 lakh units in the domestic market so far.

The auto maker expects that its upcoming seven-seater Alcazar, which is set to break cover on April 6, will add to its already strong portfolio of SUVs and further set a new paradigm in the segment. Deliveries of the vehicle are expected to begin from June this year. The company has reportedly already started bookings for its upcoming 7-seater SUV.

The Alcazar SUV is likely to be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Apart from these, a 1.4-litre turbo-charged petrol engine is also likely to be offered.