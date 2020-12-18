Hyundai developing 2.3-liter turbocharged engine to take on performance cars

Hyundai cars are known for their stylish looks and packed-to-the-brim feature list that often rivals even the most premium of luxury vehicles. But performance is best left to others because the Koreans have not focused much here till the N Line was showcased in the i30 back in 2017. A report now suggests that there is a power push around the bend as the car maker is looking at developing a 2.3-litre turbocharged engine which uses technologies from Hyundai cars competing in the WRC rallies across the globe.

According to local reports in the South Korean press, and reported by Motor1, Hyundai is looking at equipping its mass-market products with more powerful engines and some may get the 2.3-litre turbocharged engine being developed. It is also reported that the engine has an identical cylinder head and cylinder block rigidity enhancements that are used in Hyundai's WRC vehicles. This means that while mechanical load is reduced, the rev-range may increase significantly. There is no detail about the power and torque that could be on offer but expect the next-generation of N Line products from Hyundai to be more impressive to drive than ever before.

The developments is also significant because while on the one hand, Hyundai is looking at electrification of its products in a big way, it is also looking at offering a more performance-oriented drive in products with internal combustion engines. Is a marriage between the two technologies possible? Time will tell.