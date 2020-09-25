Hyundai and WWE superstars join hands for 10-part content series

Hyudnai Motor Corporation has announced it has partnered with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) for a 10-part content series which would features some of the biggest names in the sport recounting their life's experiences. The first of the 10 episode will be aired in July of 2021 and will see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during his virtual visit to a children's hospital.

Hyundai informs that the partnership with WWE for the content series stems from the idea of trying to enrich lives of people. “As an official sponsor of WWE, we are excited to be working together to share the personal stories of the Superstars and help put a smile on people’s faces," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We both believe everyone deserves better and this series is representative of that."

Hyundai has been associated with WWE for some time now with the first partnership back in 2018. As part of plans for 2020, campaigns will see cross-platform WWE media assets to support Hyundai Hope On Wheels during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.