HPCL partners Statiq to set up EV charging stations in UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand

Statiq's electric vehicle chargers will be placed across the highways of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand, where HPCL has an established presence.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2022, 05:15 PM
Statiq electric vehicle charging station
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator Statiq have entered a collaboration to set up more than 200 charging stations across the highways of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand. With varying combinations of three or seven kW slow units, these chargers will be compatible with EVs from all brands.

The Statiq electric vehicle chargers will be useful for two-, three- and four-wheelers and would provide complete charging within two to three hours for any EV four-wheeler. With this, the EV charging company aims to contribute to the country's transition towards electric mobility. “EV revolution has… received constant support of central and state governments. It is by way of their continual efforts that as an industry, we can work towards consolidating a safe and sustainable environment for our future generations," said Akshit Bansal, co-founder of Statiq.

(Also read | India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur is my dream: Nitin Gadkari)

Statiq will leverage the established network of HPCL's multiple petrol pumps in Uttarakhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively to bolster its reach in corners of the country to expand its EV network's footprint. The company aims to provide an end-to-end ecosystem for EV chargers and wants to assure a seamless EV charging experience for owners, whether they are within their city or on long drives over weekends.

The EV charging network operator has already installed more than 600 charging stations in places including Mangaluru in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. By the end of the year, Statiq aims to have an around 10,000 charging stations across the country. The stations will be located on busy routes that have high footfalls. “By associating with the unimpeachable status that HPCL carries in the consumers’ minds, we hope to further the reliability of our own brand and network," Bansal added.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2022, 05:13 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV charger
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

