HPCL partners Shuchi to set up EV charging points across retail fuel pumps

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has partnered with Shuchi Anant Virya on Wednesday to set up a nationwide network of public electric vehicle (EV) charging points across its retail outlets.

The charging points will be installed across HPCL's retail chains across the country in a phased manner and the network will include both fast and slow chargers. These chargers will cater to all vehicular segments - two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and buses.

In order to easily deploy, operate and maintain these charging stations, Shuchi has developed an in-house cloud-based technology. This will further enable HPCL in expanding its EV charging footprint in the longer term as well as improving accessibility to sustainable mobility solutions for both commercial and passenger vehicle segments.

Both the companies will first begin with establishing their charging network across Tier-I cities which will be followed by an expansion into Tier-II cities and national highways. "Shuchi is also gearing up to provide charging as a service for buses as well as freight vehicles for last-mile logistics," Saif Dhorajiwala, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Fourth Partner Energy was quoted as saying by PTI. "Our larger goal is to power the EV charging network with 100 per cent renewable energy sources," he added.

Currently, Shuchi Anant Virya owns and operates EV charging hubs in Gurugram and Pune. The company is a Joint Venture between EV-based urban mobility company - Lithium Urban Technologies and renewable energy solutions firm - Fourth Partner Energy.

As India continues to take bigger steps towards establishing EV infrastructure to facilitate a smooth transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, this initiative by HPCL and Shuchi comes as a shot in the arm for the country. Various other energy companies, OEMs and EV startups are also working towards strengthening the country's infrastructure to support electric vehicles.