How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live in India? Check here

Formula 1 2023 season is all set to kick off in Bahrain this weekend. Motorsport enthusiasts look forward to the annual racing extravaganza each year, including in India. After the first Formula E Grand Prix was held in Hyderabad last month, interest on motorsport has only grown. However, for those in India, watching the live streaming of this year's Formula 1 races will be a costly affair. OTT platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar or sports channels like Star Sports will no longer telecast the races. Instead, F1 live streaming will now become costlier as the motorsport apex body thinks OTT platforms in India are not offering monetary benefits its worth.

How to watch F1 live streaming in India? One needs to download a new app now to be able to catch all the live actions. FIA has introduced its own OTT platform, called F1 TV, to broadcast the races this year. The OTT platform will be available in two different packages. The first one, called F1 TV Access will offer all the latest updates on races, but will not live stream them. Instead it will offer delayed telecast of the F1 races. The second one, called F1 TV Pro, will offer live streaming.

Also read - Formula 1 preview: Max Verstappen aims title hattrick at start of new season

Both the OTT platforms will come at a cost. To watch races on F1 TV Access, one needs to pay ₹1,649 for one year. The F1 TV Pro costs more and can be accessed against a payment of ₹2,499 annually. Both OTT platforms also offer monthly subscription plans as well. The F1 TV Access can be downloaded for ₹239 per month, while the F1 TV Pro will cost ₹299. The F1 TV Pro is also available in India for free as a 7-dat trial offer.

Besides live streaming, F1 TV Pro will also offer additional benefits to subscribers. These include on-demand live races, access to live telemetry, team radio channels, onboard cameras of all drivers, in-depth pre-race and post-race analysis among others.

First Published Date: