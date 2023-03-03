HT Auto
Home Auto News How To Watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live In India? Check Here

How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live in India? Check here

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2023, 17:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Formula 1 2023 season is all set to kick off in Bahrain this weekend. Motorsport enthusiasts look forward to the annual racing extravaganza each year, including in India. After the first Formula E Grand Prix was held in Hyderabad last month, interest on motorsport has only grown. However, for those in India, watching the live streaming of this year's Formula 1 races will be a costly affair. OTT platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar or sports channels like Star Sports will no longer telecast the races. Instead, F1 live streaming will now become costlier as the motorsport apex body thinks OTT platforms in India are not offering monetary benefits its worth.

Formula One 2023 will kick off in Bahrain this weekend. Ahead of the season's first race, the global motorsport body has said it will not offer live streaming of race on the usual OTT platforms in India.
Formula One 2023 will kick off in Bahrain this weekend. Ahead of the season's first race, the global motorsport body has said it will not offer live streaming of race on the usual OTT platforms in India.
Formula One 2023 will kick off in Bahrain this weekend. Ahead of the season's first race, the global motorsport body has said it will not offer live streaming of race on the usual OTT platforms in India.
Formula One 2023 will kick off in Bahrain this weekend. Ahead of the season's first race, the global motorsport body has said it will not offer live streaming of race on the usual OTT platforms in India.

How to watch F1 live streaming in India? One needs to download a new app now to be able to catch all the live actions. FIA has introduced its own OTT platform, called F1 TV, to broadcast the races this year. The OTT platform will be available in two different packages. The first one, called F1 TV Access will offer all the latest updates on races, but will not live stream them. Instead it will offer delayed telecast of the F1 races. The second one, called F1 TV Pro, will offer live streaming.

Also read - Formula 1 preview: Max Verstappen aims title hattrick at start of new season

Both the OTT platforms will come at a cost. To watch races on F1 TV Access, one needs to pay 1,649 for one year. The F1 TV Pro costs more and can be accessed against a payment of 2,499 annually. Both OTT platforms also offer monthly subscription plans as well. The F1 TV Access can be downloaded for 239 per month, while the F1 TV Pro will cost 299. The F1 TV Pro is also available in India for free as a 7-dat trial offer.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
1995 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹77.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | CNG | Manual
₹5.5 - 9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Manual | 21.11 kmpl | 102 bhp
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Besides live streaming, F1 TV Pro will also offer additional benefits to subscribers. These include on-demand live races, access to live telemetry, team radio channels, onboard cameras of all drivers, in-depth pre-race and post-race analysis among others.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2023, 17:04 PM IST
TAGS: Formula 1
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city