West Bengal government has imposed a stricter lockdown from May 16, 2021, in an attempt to curb the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases in the state. Unnecessary vehicular movement has been curbed in this lockdown. However, the essential and emergency services and vehicular movement for such purposes have been exempted from the lockdown restrictions. (Also Read: 15-day lockdown in West Bengal: Vehicle movements strictly restricted) In Kolkata, people associated with emergency services or organizations, e-commerce delivery, online delivery services, media persons are allowed to move with their vehicles, but they have to get an e-pass from the Kolkata Police. An E-pass facility for movement of Essential Service Providers & Online Delivery Services has been launched today by Kolkata Police.

Please fill up the form with your details . An E-Pass will be sent to your email. It can be pasted on your vehicle during travel. pic.twitter.com/pf6MMyrvUx — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) May 15, 2021

The Kolkata Police has started issuing e-pass through a dedicated website, where you can apply for an e-pass. After providing the required information, you will be issued an e-pass which will allow you to move in a private or non-private vehicle on roads.

According to Kolkata Police, the e-pass service has been initiated on May 15, Saturday, for the vehicles associated with emergency services and online delivery service. The persons applying for an e-pass will get the QR code-enabled e-pass in their e-mail id or through SMS after providing the required details.

These e-passes have to be shown at the police pickets or at the checking points. The e-passes issued by Kolkata Police will be valid for the specific time period, route, and area.

Procedure to get the e-pass.

Click the Kolkata Police's dedicated website link (coronapass.kolkatapolice.org) for the vehicular movement exemption e-pass. A new page will open, where, tick the 'I Agree' checkbox below the screen. A new page will open, where tick the checkbox 'Individual' or Organization' as per requirement. Provide all the details being asked. These include name, address of the destination, details of the vehicle, the reason for commuting, etc. Then tick the checkbox 'I shall not operate/commute in the containment zones'. Upload your photo identity proof and required documents. Submit the application. You will receive the QR code-enabled e-pass in your e-mail or through SMS. Download the e-pass provided to you. Show the e-pass at checking points or at the police picket. The e-pass will be valid for the specific time period, route, and area.

On Sunday morning as well, there were reports of the e-pass website not being accessible. When contacted about the issue by HT Auto, an official from Kolkata Police's headquarter Lalbazar said that as many people are trying to open the dedicated e-pass website, it could appear non-accessible for some people. He also said that the Kolkata Police is trying to resolve the issue whenever such a problem is occurring. Also, the entire process is centrally monitored. No individual police station is issuing any e-pass to the commuters.