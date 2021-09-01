This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
How does Tesla Autopilot detect emergency vehicles? US asks EV giant for info
Tesla Autopilot system allows autonomous driving and the driver assist system is claimed to be the future of personal mobility.
Accidents possibly caused as a result of Tesla Autopilot system have come under the scanner in the US.
Tesla
Autopilot
or
autonomous
driving
system
has
its
share
of
fans
and
critics
but
the
jury
is
still
out
on
whether
it
is
the
future
of
driving
or
if
it
is
a
threat
to
safety
of
drivers,
fellow
motorists
and
even
pedestrians.
While
Tesla
CEO
Elon
Musk
has
continued
to
be
a
very
vocal
advocate
of
the
Autopilot
functionality,
several
questions
still
abound.
One
of
them
is
how
does
a
Tesla
car
with
Autopilot
activated
respond
to
emergency
vehicles
in
real
world
conditions.
And
the
US
government
wants
the
EV
maker
to
share
information
in
detail
about
this.
The Associated Press on Wednesday reported that the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has written an 11-page request letter to Tesla to seek its detailed response on how its vehicles with Autopilot recognizes and responds to emergency vehicles. It is further reported that NHTSA wants to know how a Tesla EV would respond to emergency vehicles parked and with personnel dealing with incidents of accidents or those of a similar nature.
It is claimed by Tesla that its EV with Autopilot functionality can detect a wide variety of road signs, cars, bikes and obstacles, and allows for the vehicle to be driven completely autonomously. The company, however, urges owners to still have hands on the steering and pay attention to the road and surroundings at all times. This hasn't always been heeded as several owners have indulged in antics such as sleeping in the back seat, playing games on their phones or worse. There have also been mishaps and crashes which are suspected to have been caused because the Tesla vehicle had engaged Autopilot system and failed to pay attention.
It is reported that NHTSA is currently probing as many as 12 crashes involving Tesla and its driver-asist system. In the wake of some of these involving collisions between Tesla EVs and emergency vehicles, the detailed information on Autopilot system sought assumes more significance.
Tesla EVs with the system makes use of a number of cameras, sensors and other high-end tech to make autonomous driving possible. Musk, in the past, has gone to the extent of saying that such vehicles are safer than ones being driven by people because these negate chances of human-induced errors.