How CCTV cameras with AI tech helped Kerala reduce traffic violations

By: PTI
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2023, 13:25 PM
The traffic violations in the southern state have come down after the Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras have become operational, Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Sunday.

CCTV cameras with AI technology were installed to monitor traffic violations in Kerala. According to the government data, the number of road fatalities in July this year were 67, a steep drop from the 313 recorded last year during the same month.
CCTV cameras with AI technology were installed to monitor traffic violations in Kerala. According to the government data, the number of road fatalities in July this year were 67, a steep drop from the 313 recorded last year during the same month.

After inaugurating a leadership camp organised for the volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS), he said the state used to report around 4.5 lakh traffic violations every month, which was reduced to 2.5 lakh after installing the AI cameras.

The minister said Kerala was able to prove that the AI cameras were in fact beneficial for the society as it was able to save the lives of several people.

"Before the installation of AI cameras, around 4.5 lakh traffic violations were being reported in the state every month. With the installation of cameras in June, this has come down to 2.5 lakh. The number of road accidents has also come down," Raju said.

The minister further said that there has been reduction in the number of people seeking medical treatment due to road accidents.

Also Read : How AI camera led to divorce of a person riding two-wheeler without helmet

"The AI cameras have reported law violations from VIPs to commoners, proving that everyone is equal before the law. The state has been able to prove that AI cameras were beneficial to society," he said.

A team of transport officials from various states including neighbouring Tamil Nadu, had visited Kerala recently to study the AI camera system, whose installation has helped bring down traffic violations and fatal accidents on the roads in the southern state.

Addressing the volunteers, Raju said soon the road safety regulations will be included in the syllabus for the school students.

The AI cameras were installed to monitor traffic violations on the state's roads under the Safe Kerala project.

According to the government data, the number of road fatalities in July this year were 67, a steep drop from the 313 recorded last year during the same month.

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2023, 13:25 PM IST
TAGS: traffic rules traffic violations Kerala traffic police

