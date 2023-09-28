Millions of Hyundai, Kia models recalled in US over potential fire risk

In what is one of the largest automotive recall of the year in the United States, around 3.3 million vehicles from Hyundai and Kia have been recalled owing to a potential fire risk. As many as 25 car models from both Hyundai and Kia are under the scanner in the country owing to suspected issues with the electronic modules which, in the worst-case scenario, could lead to a blaze.

The gravity of the problem can be ascertained from the fact that the affected Hyundai and Kia models are at a fire risk even when parked and when the ignition is off. Hyundai Motor Group, for now, has advised owners of such vehicles to park their cars in open areas.

The affected models are mostly manufactured between the years 2010 and 2015 although there are some Kia models made till 2019 that are also part of the recall order. According to reports, the details reveal that around 7.7 lakh units of Hyundai Elantra, 2.40 lakh units of Hyundai Accent, 1.70 lakh units of Hyundai Tucson, 1.16 lakh units of Hyundai Veloster and over 83,000 units of Hyundai Sonata Hybrid are affected. There are three Kia models that are part of the recall order - Sorento (3.97 lakh units), Optima (3.83 lakh units), Borrego SUV and Cadenza sedan.

The exact nature of the problem is still under investigation but it is being reported that the affected Kia units could have a problem with the hydraulic electronic control unit. In the case of several of the Hyundai models, there is a risk of brake fluid leaking into the anti-lock brake module which can cause a short circuit.

Hyundai and Kia have reported no injuries or fatalities owing to these issues but are now leaving nothing to chance. The recall issue is being notified to owners of such vehicles and repairs and/or replacements would be carried out free of cost.

In the past, Hyundai Motor Group has had to face the full fury of US automotive safety authority due to its reluctance to issue recall orders to check potential faults in its vehicles. Manufacturers may tend to push back or put off issuing such orders as it potentially affects their reputation of manufacturing robust and safe vehicles. But with passing times, recall orders are being issued more regularly, in the US and the world over.

