Honda files design patent for CRF300L in India

After introducing the CB500X motorcycle, Honda has filed a design patent for the CRF300L in the Indian market. The bike is sold in the international markets as a beginner ADV model and a more affordable option over the Africa Twin CRF1000L. It has been priced in the US market at USD 5,249 (approximately ₹3.84 lakh).

The CRF300L comes out as a successor to the CRF250L. It is a hardcore off-road motorcycle that features a mammoth 284mm ground clearance as well as a super high 880 mm of seat height. Along with that, much less attention is paid to its touring or cruising abilities. Its adventure credentials are courtesy of its near 260mm of suspension travel at either end along with a combination of 21-inch/18-inch wire-spoke wheels.

As a successor to the CRF250L, the CRF300L gets a bump in the displacement figures. It comes kitted with a 286cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine that is capable of producing 27hp of maximum power and 26.6Nm of peak torque. The engine is now compliant with the stricter Euro 5/BS 6 emission norms.

While the design patent is indeed an interesting development, it doesn't necessarily guarantee the launch of the bike. Honda has also patented the Grom (monkey bike) for India in the past. Even if the CRF300L is being considered for India, it won't be launched anytime soon. Honda would be aiming at a price bracket of at least ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh (ex-showroom) and the market might not be ready to shell out this amount right now.