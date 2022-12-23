Honda City, Amaze get special financing solutions. Check details here

Honda Cars India on Friday announced a partnership with Indian Bank in order to offer attractive financial schemes to its potential customers. The company claims that the partnership allows for special offers, easy instalment and flexible policies that allows for a simplified buying process.

The partnership between Honda Cars India and Indian Bank puts forth facilities like easy loan disbursement as well as affordable financial schemes on all the car models currently available from the Japanese brand in the country. “The collaboration with Indian Bank seeks to provide all Honda customers with simpler financing options, as well as a best-in-class ownership experience and assistance," said Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, in a press note. "With 2022 a milestone year for the automobile industry, we are confident that 2023 will be another prosperous year for the automobile industry and for Honda."

Watch: Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review

Honda currently offers models like Amaze sub-compact sedan, City sedan and crossover WR-V, among others. Honda also brought out the strong hybrid version of City - called City eHEV - earlier this year. The company reportedly plans to introduce a mid-size SUV in the Indian market next year although it is yet to officially confirm the same.

First Published Date: