Honda cars in India get virus-fighting air filter cabin. Details here

Honda Cars India on Tuesday announced that it will now be offering a new antivirus cabin air filter in its vehicles that will be able to capture various harmful germs, allergens and even viruses that can cause significant health issues. This will prove to be a significant feature at a time when there is an increasing concern around germs and viruses.

The new cabin air filter has been made available across all Honda dealerships across the country for all the recent models of the company. Customers can get these fitted in their vehicles by visiting the dealerships.

The new cabin air filter by Honda reduces the concentration of viral aerosols inside the vehicle's cabin which is achieved by its multi-layer design, four layers to be precise. The layers also successfully filter, capture and suppress harmful environmental gases as well as inorganic and biological particles and aerosols.

Highlights of Honda's new cabin air filter

The first layer of the Honda cabin air filter comes coated with active substance of leaf extract which is useful in inactivating allergens and bacteria while preventing them from being released into the cabin air. Another layer made of activated carbon absorbs harmful acidic gases, pollutants such as PM2.5 as well as particulate matter. Other layers are useful in capturing various viruses, ultra-fine aerosols, dust and pollen.

Often viruses spread through droplets when a person sneezes, coughs or even breathes. These can remain infectious on surfaces for hours or even days while any temperature or humidity change can cause them to become airborne again. This is when the cabin air filter picks up the viruses and inactivates them.

This is especially important as there is a rising need to mitigate the concerns around cabin air quality. “This anti-allergen and antivirus cabin air filter is a fine example of Honda working diligently with its suppliers towards delivering a product that improves the health and safety of driver and co-occupants," said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India.