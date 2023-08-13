Honda Elevate is one of them slated to go on sale in September 2023
This chunky looking car is going to be Honda's best bet in the Indian compact SUV market
Citroen C3 Aircross is going to be another major launch in India next month
This SUV comes with a bold design and wide range of features
Toyota is expected to bring its Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based SUV Urban Cruiser Taisor
The Toyota SUV could be a major product from the Japanese brand
This SUV could come carrying a similar design as Fronx but there would be some distinctiveness
Tata Nexon facelift too is expected to launch soon
Expect it to come with a host of design and feature updates