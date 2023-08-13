There are some exciting cars launching in India in September 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 13, 2023

Honda Elevate is one of them slated to go on sale in September 2023

This chunky looking car is going to be Honda's best bet in the Indian compact SUV market

Citroen C3 Aircross is going to be another major launch in India next month

This SUV comes with a bold design and wide range of features

 Check product page

Toyota is expected to bring its Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based SUV Urban Cruiser Taisor

The Toyota SUV could be a major product from the Japanese brand

This SUV could come carrying a similar design as Fronx but there would be some distinctiveness

Tata Nexon facelift too is expected to launch soon

Expect it to come with a host of design and feature updates
Know more about Honda Elevate
Click Here