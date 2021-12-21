Honda Accord slammed into house by teen driver distracted by vape pen

An 18-year-old teen driver crashed a Honda Accord into the front of a house in San Tan Valley of Pinal County, Arizona, US as he got distracted by a vape pen while driving. The teen driver was was looking down at the vape smoking pen just before the collision took place.

He was accompanied by a 19-year-old co-passenger.

A CCTV footage of the incident shared by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office on Facebook shows the hood of the Honda Accord stuck at the front of a brick house. The car can be seen being pulled out from the house, leaving a huge crack. The hood of the Accord too got damaged due to the accident while one can see the driver’s side airbag deployed.

The Sheriff's Office informed in the Facebook post that though the owner of the house and two children were present inside at the time of the crash, fortunately none of them got injured. The teen driver and his fellow co-passenger too were unharmed by the accident.

Upon the arrival of the police, the driver admitted to getting distracted by the vape pen and also told the deputies that he was driving at 30-40 mph before the crash. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has charged the driver for speeding, reckless driving, criminal damage, and endangerment.

This is far from the first time that a car has crashed into a house and presumably it won’t be the last. However, it is important for drivers to keep their eyes on road at all times when driving. Even a one-second distraction can lead to a big mishap and also result in fatalities. The Sheriff's Office also put out an advisory in the post, saying, “Folks, we wish reminders like these weren’t needed, but please watch your speed through neighborhoods, and keep your eyes on the road."