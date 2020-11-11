Honda 2Wheelers India, Repsol Lubricants come together to launch engine oils

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Wednesday announced its strategic alliance with the popular petroleum company from Spain, Repsol Lubricants. Under the new collaboration, new engine oils ‘Honda Repsol MOTO BIKER & MOTO SCOOTER’ will be introduced in the country.

The engine oil marked with ‘Honda Repsol MOTO’ have been exclusively engineered for the Honda two-wheelers.

The company says that the motor oils have been 'tested and recommended' by Honda Motor Japan. As per Honda, its new engine oils have been developed to provide longer engine life protection along with low maintenance cost. It claims that the use of lubricants promises deposit-free engine components.

The co-branded engine oil will be available in the Indian market from November and will be introduced in two exclusive grades - ‘Honda Repsol MOTO BIKER 10W30 MA’ for motorcycles and ‘Honda Repsol MOTO SCOOTER 10W30 MB’ for scooters. Both will be available in a variety of quantities - 800 ML, 900 ML & 1000 ML.

“With the aim of providing quality products & services to our customers, we have joined hands with Repsol Lubricants to launch a new product ‘Honda Repsol MOTO’ Engine Oil specially developed & approved by Honda Motor Co. Ltd Japan for the engine of Honda two-wheelers. This strategic step will help us make the engine oil available to customers at all GP Petroleums outlets, thus further enhancing their riding & ownership experience," said Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Senior Vice President – Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.