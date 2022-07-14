HT Auto
HMSI's initiative to identify racing talent kicks off in Bengaluru

By : PTI
Updated on: 14 Jul 2022, 17:18 PM
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the initiative to identify young racing talent in the country by conducting the first round of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt 2022 here.

The first round of Talent Hunt here saw participation of amateur riders from five cities (Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Malappuram in Kerala and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh). Riders as young as nine years of age till 17 participated, said a press release.

In Phase 1, all candidates went through three rigorous levels of tests. First is a grueling physical fitness session followed by judging their riding skills and manoeuvrability on the race track. This was followed by a one-on-one interview with candidates and their parents/ guardians to understand both their motorsport passion and family support to become the next iconic rider from India.

After shortlisting in Phase I, the top candidates will be trained and promoted to ride on the track in Phase II. It is from this pool of talent that Honda will pick up the best talent for future development. The final riders will get an opportunity to race in the ongoing 2022 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R category.

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2022, 17:18 PM IST
TAGS: Honda HMSI Racing Idemitsu Honda
