HT Auto
Home Auto News Hero Motocorp Sells 358,254 Two Wheelers In February

Hero MotoCorp sells 358,254 two-wheelers in February

In terms of YTD FY'22 performance, Hero sold 44,93,996 units which is notably lower than the 52,14,581 units sold in the corresponding period in FY'21.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 10:15 AM
Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it has sold 3,58,254 two-wheelers in the month of February. The company's sales took a sharp decline last month as previously it had sold 5,05,467 units in the corresponding month a year back.

Out of the units sold last month, motorcycles comprise 3,38,454 units while the rest 19,800 units were scooters.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In the domestic market, Hero MotoCorp managed to sell 3,31,462 units while the exports stood at 26,792 units. In comparison, the company sold 4,84,433 units domestically and 21,034 units in the international markets, in February 2021.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp partners with BPCL for EV charging stations)

In terms of YTD FY'22 performance, Hero sold 44,93,996 units which is notably lower than the 52,14,581 units sold in the corresponding period in FY'21. 

In the month of February 2022, Hero MotoCorp became the first automotive OEM to tie up with a leading Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) to set up charging infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country. The company has collaborated with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), to establish charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) across the country in its endeavor to electrify India.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp to launch its first EV in March)

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up for the introduction of its first electric scooter in the Indian market this month. The company has previously teased the scooter which will come out to be a direct rival to the likes of other offerings such as the Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube. 

 

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero bikes Hero sales Hero February sales
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ather Energy sells 2,042 electric scooters in February
Ather Energy sells 2,042 electric scooters in February
Hero MotoCorp sells 358,254 two-wheelers in February
Hero MotoCorp sells 358,254 two-wheelers in February
From Harley to Volvo, auto brands slam brakes on Russia
From Harley to Volvo, auto brands slam brakes on Russia
TVS Motor reports 5% drop in February sales at 2,81,714 units
TVS Motor reports 5% drop in February sales at 2,81,714 units
Review in pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Review in pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city