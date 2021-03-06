Hero MotoCorp announces service and exchange carnival for Indian customers

Hero MotoCorp has announced a special four-day service and exchange carnival for its customers in India.

The company achieved the 100 million sales milestone earlier this year and as a part of the celebration of the sales milestone, it has announced special exchange and service benefits for its Indian customers.

(Also Read: Hero Xpulse 200T BS 6 likely to launch soon. Official specifications revealed)

Hero said that the carnival has commenced from March 5th and will last up to March 8th. Under the carnival, Hero has announced offers and benefits such as:

Paid Service at ₹ 100 + GST

100 + GST ₹ 100 off on Road Side Assistance purchase

100 off on Road Side Assistance purchase ₹ 100 off on Joyride (Annual Maintenance Contract) purchase

100 off on Joyride (Annual Maintenance Contract) purchase Free Washing, Polishing & Nitrogen to all customers

India's biggest two-wheeler maker also said that the new four-day service carnival will provide various exchange offers to its customers.

On the last day of the carnival (March 8th, International Women’s Day), Hero is going to announce special exchange and purchase bonuses on its scooters lineup.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp announces new offer, benefits up to ₹14,000 on Splendor range)

"The offers reaffirm Hero MotoCorp’s commitment to present delightful experiences to its customers. A highly customer-centric company, Hero MotoCorp continuously endeavors to excite and enthrall its customers with the best products, services and offers," the company said in a press note sent recently.

Hero has revealed its sales figures for the month of February 2020. India's largest two-wheeler maker sold a total of 505,467 units of motorcycles and scooters last month (full details here).

Note: Hero customers can also give the nearest Hero authorised dealerships to know more about the latest offers.