Hero MotoCorp has announced new benefits and offers on its popular Splendor range of commuter bikes which include models such as the Splendor Plus, Super Splendor, and Splendor iSmart. The Delhi-based two-wheeler makes hopes to rope in a larger set of customers with the announcement of the latest offers which add value to the overall proposition of the Hero's commuter bikes.

For starters, the company is offering a cashback of up to ₹12,000 on EMI, debit and credit card transactions of select banks. In addition to that, there is also an ongoing exchange/loyalty bonus offer that can help save up to ₹2000 on the purchase of Hero bikes. The offer is provided on the purchase of all three bikes - Splendor Plus, Super Splendor, and Splendor iSmart bikes.

The Splendor Plus is the most affordable model in its line. It is featured in three variants, all of which are based on the same 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine that delivers 8.02PS of max power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. The Super Splendor draws power from a 124.7cc engine which delivers 10.8PS of max power and 10.6Nm of peak torque. Last but not the least, the Splendor iSmart gets a 113.2 cc engine which delivers 9 hp of max power and 9.89Nm of peak torque.

In fact, India's largest two-wheeler maker has also announced similar offers on its range of scooters which includes the Maestro Edge 110, Maestro Edge 125, Destini 125, and Pleasure Plus.

The company on Friday also announced that it has sold over 10,000 units of the Xpulse ADV in the state of Kerala (Read more details here).

Note: Offers may vary depending upon the dealer location. Contact your nearest authorised Hero dealership for more precise info.








