Hero Electric to help set up one lakh EV charging stations across India

Hero Electric on Tuesday announced it has entered into a collaboration with Bengaluru-based EV charging start-up called Charzer in a partnership that seeks to establish one lakh charging stations across India. The entire process will be spread over the next three years and will help further standardize electric vehicle infrastructure between manufacturers.

Hero Electric is at present the dominant player in the electric scooter space in the country. It has several products on offer even as it recognizes the need to also have a robust supporting infrastructure in place. As such, its collaboration with Charzer will see 10,000 charging stations being established across 30 cities in the first year itself. This will also include chargers across Hero Electric dealerships. A Charzer mobile app and website will further help owners locate the nearest charging station.

The success of electric vehicles depends on a number of factors - from range of the product to performance as well as the availability of charging stations. And all of these factors have a role to play in taking electric vehicles to more homes in India. “With our vision and commitment to advance the growth of EVs, we are working rigorously to scale up the charging infrastructure," said Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric. "Through this partnership (with Charzer), we aim to strengthen the thrust towards EVs and promote a cleaner and greener mobility solution."

While the focus may also be on infrastructure, Hero Electric previously announced plans of ramping up production at its facility in Ludhiana. It has confirmed that production capacity will be hiked to over five lakh units per year by March of 2022. The company will further expand its production capacity to build over one million vehicles every year, by ramping up the capacity year-on-year to meet the growing demand. And while demand is likely to grow, Hero Electric would also be looking at keeping newer rivals like Ola Electric, Ather, Okinawa and others at bay to retain its crown in the EV space.