HT Auto
Home Auto News Hero Dirt Biking Challenge Announced, Here's How You Can Participate

Hero Dirt Biking Challenge announced, here's how you can participate

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of Hero Dirt Biking Challenge (HDBC) which comes out as the first-of-its-kind talent hunt program for dirt bikers in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jul 2022, 04:33 PM
HDBC program will run throughout the country and will reach as many as 45 Indian cities.
HDBC program will run throughout the country and will reach as many as 45 Indian cities.
HDBC program will run throughout the country and will reach as many as 45 Indian cities.
HDBC program will run throughout the country and will reach as many as 45 Indian cities.

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of Hero Dirt Biking Challenge (HDBC) which comes out as the first-of-its-kind talent hunt program in India. As per the company, HDBC program will provide a platform for budding riders, enthusiasts, and amateurs who wish to pursue their passion for dirt biking.

The company has further added that the HDBC program will run throughout the country and will reach as many as 45 Indian cities. The winner, as well as two runner-ups of the program, will be awarded the popular Hero Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle. Apart from this, the winners will also get sponsorships contracts from Hero MotoCorp worth 20 lakh.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Aprilia Sxr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 125
124.45 cc
₹1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
White Carbon Motors Gt5 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors Gt5
₹1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Vespa Sxl 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Sxl 125
124.45 cc
₹1.15 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fz-x (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fz-x
149 cc
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
220 cc
₹1.17 - 1.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Sharing furthermore details of the event, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero MotoSports Team Rally - the rally-racing team of Hero MotoCorp - has been India’s flag-bearer in international rally racing and we are now bringing that expertise to mentor the youth in India through HDBC. This will give a further boost to the off-road riding culture in the country. Thanks also to the Hero Xpulse 200 4V, the youth have now got an accessible option to pursue their passion in off-road riding. I am sure this first-of-its-kind initiative in the country will open doors for riding enthusiasts and provide India with its future champions. We wish all the participants the very best of luck."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

To register and know more details on Hero Dirt Biking Challenge, interested ones can log on to the company's official website. The company will be choosing the participants after the screening of the online submission forms, the first rounds will be held over multiple weekends in 45 cities and the shortlisted participants from this round will move to the regional rounds that will be held across 18 cities.

The final 100 riders will then go on to have a five-day regional bootcamp where they will get a chance to be trained under the ace Indian rider CS Santosh.

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2022, 04:31 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero Dirt bike Hero XPulse
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Hero Electric is making Optima and NYX electric scooters at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.
Hero Electric rolls out e-scooters from Mahindra's Pithampur plant
Toyota Motor has hiked the price of Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV from July.
Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices hiked. Check new price list
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: TVS Ronin first ride review
In pics: TVS Ronin first ride review
Volvo factory to help world-leading carmaker Slovakia shift to EVs
Volvo factory to help world-leading carmaker Slovakia shift to EVs
Hero Dirt Biking Challenge announced, here's how you can participate
Hero Dirt Biking Challenge announced, here's how you can participate
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city