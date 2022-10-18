HT Auto
Here's when first phase of Delhi-Mumbai expressway is expected to be completed

The government plans to connect Nariman Point in Mumbai to Delhi, making it a 12-hour journey.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Oct 2022, 11:01 AM
Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that work on the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway is set to be completed this year itself. Through this highway, the government plans to connect Nariman Point in Mumbai to Delhi, making it a 12-hour journey. The minister spoke at the inauguration of the Organic Garden at RD and SH National College and SWA Science College in Mumbai.

The minister also shared the achievements of the Road and Transport Ministry, saying, "I was pained to know that around one crore people in the country were driving cycle-rickshaw". He added that 80 lakh people among them are driving e-rickshaws today. "400 start-ups in the country are making electric scooters, e-rickshaws, etc."

(Also read | Driving in Delhi? Avoid these roads from October 18-21)

At the event, the minister also shared details of environment-friendly, recycling initiatives in the country, saying, nothing is wasted and that with the use of appropriate technology, it can be converted from waste into wealth. “For the last eight years, we have been recycling sewage water of Nagpur and selling it to the Government of Maharashtra for power generation." He also shared details of similar projects undertaken in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Also, reiterating the significance of green fuels, the minister said that the Road Transport Ministry is working on the diversification of agriculture towards the energy and power sector since the year 2000. "We are making green fuels like ethanol from sugar cane which is cost-effective, pollution free and indigenous and hence helps in reducing import of fuels."

In a separate development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), under its ambitious national road network project, is expected to take up the job of reducing the travel time between Mumbai to Bengaluru to not more than five hours. The distance between the business capital of India and the IT capital is 985 kms.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi Mumbai expressway
