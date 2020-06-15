The rates of fuel have been increased in the national capital, depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT, causing trouble for commuters.

With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at ₹76.26/litre (increase by ₹0.48), and the diesel prices stand at ₹74.62/litre (increase by ₹0.59) in Delhi, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

(Also read: Prices of petrol and diesel should be brought under GST, says Congress)

"These changes will affect us a lot amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Already, things got expensive, people aren't earning much, and on top of that fuel prices are increasing daily. The government should think about it, from where will a common man get this much money? Not just for fuel, but for food as well. Rates should go down at this time instead of increasing," said Sachin, local at a petrol pump in Gazipur, Delhi.

(Also read: Petrol and diesel prices receive ninth consecutive hike)

"The rate increases every 15 days, people are facing problems. Here, fuel prices are rising, as well as electricity bills, and people don't even have jobs," said Satyendar, another local.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.