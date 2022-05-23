Heavy rains, thunderstorm in Delhi lead to traffic snarls, damage to vehicles

Water-logging on streets across the city caused traffic snarls on various stretches in Delhi including the ITO, DND, Narsinghpur-Jaipur Road and near AIIMS.

Heavy downpour and thunderstorm on Monday brought a much-needed respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat but it also affected road traffic, brought down houses and trees, leaving at least eight people injured. The rainfall led to water-logging and power cuts while eight vehicles parked on the roadside were damaged due to tree falling on them, officials told PTI.

Waterlogging on streets across the city caused traffic snarls on various stretches including the ITO, DND, Narsinghpur-Jaipur Road and near AIIMS. Waterlogging was also reported from the Pul Prahladpur underpass, Narsinghpur on NH-48, Rao Tula Ram flyover in Vasant Vihar and other areas.

A tree collapsed on a car in south Delhi's New Moti Bagh area but its occupants escaped unhurt. Officials said such incidents were reported from Delhi Cantonment and Dhaula Kuan areas as well but fortunately nobody was injured. Police officials received 62 PCR calls, as informed by the Communication Unit, about uprooted trees.

Vehicles wade through the waterlogged service road of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway after heavy rains, in Gurugram. (PTI)

The weather department said that Delhi witnessed its first moderate-intensity storm of this season for the national capital was reeling under unprecedented high temperatures for the past few weeks, crossing the 49-degree mark at one occasion. Weather department officials said the rain and thunderstorms caused a drastic fall in the minimum surface temperature Monday in Delhi which plummeted from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius during 5.40 am to 7 am.

Airport authorities also cautioned people to contact the airline for updated flight details. "Due to the bad weather, flight operations at @DelhiAirport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. #BadWeather #Rain," the Delhi Airport tweeted. Various airlines like Indigo and Vistara also advised people to keep enough travel time in hand while commuting to airport.

