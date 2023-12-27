Haryana driver fined 3,500 for driving with doors open in Kullu

A driver from Haryana was recently fined ₹3,500 by cops in Kullu after he was spotted driving his Hyundai Creta SUV with the front two doors open. Not only is this dangerous for himself and the occupants of the vehicle but posed a big threat to fellow motorists on the hilly stretches in this part of Himachal Pradesh state.

A video of the person driving his Creta with the doors open was circulated on social media channels and became viral in a short span of time. In it, the driver can be seen with his door open while the front passenger hangs dangerously from the other open door. All of this while the SUV is in motion. It is reported that the video was captured in Manali.

The video going viral may have brought the matter to the attention of local police officials and the owner of the said vehicle was fined ₹3,500. But many on social media highlighted that this was too less an amount and that stricter action is initiated in order for it to serve as a deterrant to anyone else who may attempt such theatrics. “Add another zero at the end of the fine amount. That is what is required here," commented one netizen. “Shouldn't the car be impounded and the driver detained temporarily to ensure no one else tries such stunts," read another comment. “Someone who can afford a Creta can easily pay this paltry penalty amount."

Recent days have seen thousands of tourists make way to the hills of Himachal Pradesh as the cold season takes grip. While good news for the state's economy, it has also led to massive traffic jams and snarls in and around major tourists destinations here, including Manali and Shimla. There have been reports of traffic bottlenecks leading to wait times of several hours for motorists. Additionally, instances of violations of traffic rules have also been reported. A Thar driver recently drove his SUV in a local river near Kullu and after the video went viral, was issued a challan. Himachal Pradesh Police, meanwhile, have promised swifter and stricter action against motorists who violate road rules, whether they are locals or from other states.

