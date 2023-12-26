Himachal Pradesh cops to crack down on rash driving as tourists throng hills

Police officials in Himachal Pradesh have started cracking down on rash driving in the wake of thousands of tourist vehicles entering the hill state during the ongoing festive period. While serpentine queues of vehicles have been seen on approach roads before major tourists destinations like Manali and Shimla, there have also been several instances of reckless driving in recent days.

Himachal Pradesh Police recently issued a challan to the owner of a Thar SUV that was seen driving in the Chandra River. The video of the reckless driving went viral on social media channels, prompting authorities to take a serious note of it and serving it as yet another reminder to respect and adhere to traffic rules.

The period between Christmas and New Year usually sees a rush of tourists making way towards the hills of Himachal but while the influx of tourists is a boon for the state's economy, it also brings with it traffic management challenges galore. From driving on the wrong lane and using high beams to honking and even drunk driving, violations of traffic rules have been far too common and have often resulted in accidents as well.

Cops in Himachal have once again assumed a zero-tolerance policy towards all vehicles - whether registered in the state or elsewhere - and are urging drivers to maintain proper traffic decorum. The installation of speed cameras at various key highway routes in the state have also helped keep a check on overspeeding which is even riskier on hilly roads.

Motorists are also being urged to check the condition of their vehicles because of the cold conditions in the hilly areas. Sporadic reports of vehicle malfunction causing traffic snarls in places like Sundernagar and Mandi have emerged in recent days as well. People are also being urged to be wary of foggy conditions in the plains. Night and early morning visibility in the foothills of Himachal as well as Punjab, Haryana and Delhi has dipped drastically in the past one week and this has made driving on many of the highways here, even more challenging.

