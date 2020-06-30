Harley-Davidson India organises country's first virtual H.O.G. rally

Harley-Davidson India organised country's first-ever virtual Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) Rally.

The Eastern H.O.G. Rally was earlier planned for March 2020, but was delayed due to the lockdown and ongoing coronavirus related complications. It was recently held virtually in a 60-minute live streaming shared over Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

The virtual rally was kick-started by Mr. Sajeev Rajasekharan followed by a quick view on the post-lockdown phase by Regional Directors and the host dealer Bengal Harley-Davidson. After that, the virtual rally featured performances by artists such as Ash Chandler, The Unplugged Project, and Rahul Ram from Indian Ocean.

Speaking on the initiative, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, – Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson said, “Harley-Davidson has always thrived upon sharing experiential events with their riders. With these changing times, Harley-Davidson India is adapting to new ways to provide experiences to its riders and deliver upon the promise of a Harley lifestyle. This virtual rally is a testament of our commitment towards celebrating the H.O.G. community and keeping our riders at the forefront of everything we do."

The Virtual H.O.G. Rally also witnessed the launch of new Low Rider S model. The bike has been priced at ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in two colours - Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver. It is powered by 1,868 CC Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that's known to push out 92 PS at 5,020 rpm and 155 Nm. The engine comes paired to a six-speed transmission.

Earlier this year, the 8th India H.O.G. Rally was conducted in Goa in February that witnessed a participation of around 2500 riders joining the annual celebration in person.