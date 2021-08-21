GM recalls all Bolt EVs sold since 2019, will cost $1 billion

General Motors announced that it will recall more than 73,000 of its Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of the batteries catching fire. This recall comes at a cost of $1 billion to the automaker major. Last month, GM found out that a defect in the battery of the Bolt EV. A Bloomberg report mentioned that the flaws included a torn anode tab and folded separator in the battery cell which increased the risk of fire as said by GM.

The move will cover all the Bolt electric vehicles and Bolt electric utility vehicles from the model years of 2019 through 2022, informed the automaker. GM will replace the battery modules in these vehicles, said the report. The company also shared that it is pressing its battery supplier, South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd., “for reimbursement of this field action." The latter has conveyed that it is working to ensure that the recall is carried out smoothly.

(Also read | GM sues Ford in trademark fight over branding self-driving cars)

In the report, LG has mentioned that reserves and the ratio of cost to the recall will be based on a joint investigation. “The reserves and ratio of cost to the recall will be decided depending on the result of the joint investigation looking into the root cause, currently being held by GM, LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution," LG has been quoted.

(Also read | This is how GMC Hummer EV could have looked like)

Earlier, GM warned Bolt owners to park their EVs outside and away from buildings. The automaker also instructed them not to charge the vehicles overnight. Owners should limit their state of charge to 90%, recharge more often and not deplete the battery below a range of 70 miles, the company conveyed. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also informed through a statement that all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles have been recalled as they have the risk of catching fire.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)