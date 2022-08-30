GM is working on fixing a pair of electrical issues in Hummer EV

In July, GM had issued a technical service bulletin on the 2022 model year Hummer due to the electrical gremlins around the doors.

This problem may affect the power windows, the door locks, and the outside mirror control. Some customers may even experience unwanted activation of the anti-theft alarm system or messages in the infotainment system that read “service latch,".

As per General Motors, this issue comes from a line connector corroding due to water entering the area through the upper A-pillar via panels that were not sealed properly. To fix the issue, service persons will perform a water leak test on suspected vehicles and repair or replace the terminals as required. They will also add more sealant to avoid this issue in the future.

Another electrical issue that affects both the 2022 GMC Hummer and the 2022 BrightDrop EV600 relates to the high voltage connector that can corrode and allow water to leak into the high voltage battery. The fix for this issue is simple and asks technicians to simply add more sealant to the part. However, the fix has to e performed with extreme caution because this issue relates to the high voltage system. This issue affects 424 vehicles, however, both problems seem to be relatively simple and inexpensive to fix.

