GM Hummer EV has a WTF mode. At 0-100 in just 3 seconds, it is WTF mode indeed

GMC has released a video that shows the Hummer EV prototype using its launch control mode that is being called Watts to Freedom (WTF). This mode will come as a standard feature in Edition One of the pickup truck. This will further boost the electric vehicle's tri-motor powertrain that is capable of producing a power of 1,000 hp. GMC is bragging about zero to 100 kmph in just three seconds!

When a drive selects this mode, the interior of the EV will emanate the feeling of a pre-launch countdown cabin. With a series of processes like interactive controls, unique sounds played through the Bose audio system, and on-screen animation the driver will be given further instructions. Following this, the air suspension will immediately lower the EV's height by two inches to reduce its centre of gravity. Then, the driver will be directed to release the brake which will launch the vehicle at its full power.

GMC Hummer EV chief engineer Al Oppenheiser is of the opinion that the WTF mode will help Hummer to push the boundaries when it comes to performance. “Watts to Freedom unlocks the full potential of the propulsion system and puts all of its available power to the pavement," he said. In earlier reports, General Motors claimedthat the Hummer EV will be a solid competitor to the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T and R1S.

The Hummer EV's three electric motors are also linked to an 800V GM's Ultium battery pack. This Ultium Drive System in the electric truck can create a power of 830 hp and torque of 15,592 Nm. GMC has also said that the EV can offer a range of up to over 482 km on a single charge. The pickup electric truck will be launched this fall in an exclusive Edition 1 trim whose price stands at $112,595 that is around ₹84 lakhs.