Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time

Travelling between Ghaziabad and Kanpur could soon be a breeze. The Centre has approved a new expressway connecting the two industrial cities of Uttar Pradesh which promises to reduce travel time by half. The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Economic Corridor will have a length of around 380 kms. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities to three hours.

The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor will pass through nine districts, which include Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Unnao and Kanpur. Currently it takes around six hours for commuters plying on the Yamuna Expressway connecting Kanpur and Ghaziabad, while those traveling on NH-9 take at least eight hours.

A senior NHAI official was quoted saying, “In September 2019, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced an economic corridor connecting Ghaziabad with Kanpur. The idea was to cut down on travel time between the two industrial cities. On Thursday last week, the ministry gave its approval for the corridor. It is likely to be completed by the year 2025. The length of this Ghaziabad-Kanpur greenfield corridor will be 380 km."

According to the plan, the upcoming greenfield corridor will be a four-lane expressway. It will be extended to six lanes on culverts and underpasses. In future, land will be set aside to widen it to eight lanes.

Industrialist and former vice president of Ghaziabad Industries Federation SK Maheshwari said, “It will bring unprecedented economic benefits. The corridor will reduce travel time and cost. Which will have a huge impact on our profits. Ideally this highway should have been constructed 30 years ago."

The new Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Economic Corridor will add to Uttar Pradesh's impressive list of highways and expressways connecting several parts of the state. Besides the Yamuna Expressway, the state boasts of high-speed expressways like Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Taj Expressway connecting Agra and Lucknow, Purvanchal Expressway among several other upcoming ones.

First Published Date: