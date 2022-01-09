Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > General Motors to build heavy-duty electric vehicles by 2035
File photo used for representational purpose.

General Motors to build heavy-duty electric vehicles by 2035

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2022, 10:30 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra has stated that the automaker is planning to manufacture all-electric heavy-duty trucks by 2035.

  • General Motors has plans to phase out ICE vehicles completely by 2040.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra has announced that the company will manufacture all-electric heavy-duty trucks by 2035, around the same time when it has plans to bring in all-electric new light-duty vehicles. “These all-electric HD trucks will be engineered to deliver effortless heavy-duty hauling and towing while offering customers amazing new features and a range needed to get the toughest jobs done," Barra said.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

This timeline would give the automaker enough time to phase out its HD trucks that feature internal combustion engines as GM had previously announced that it will stop selling ICE vehicles by 2040. It is being said that engineers of the company do have plenty of time to develop a capable electric vehicle architecture that will perform the duties of an HD truck.

(Also | Watch: GM gives clearer view of its Moon rover vehicle in CGI-powered video)

As electric vehicles are steadily taking over the automobile industry, it is being expected electric transport trucks and electric construction equipment will soon be a common sight at construction scenes.

With the unveiling of the Chevrolet’s light-duty Silverado EV, General Motors is already starting its journey towards its set goal. The automaker has also shared that the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV in its work truck trim will feature a pair of motors that will produce a power output of 510 hp with a peak torque of 834 Nm. The top trim of this model will produce a power output of 66hp and maximum torque of 1,056+ Nm.

(Also read | Damaged by tornado, new but battered Chevrolet Corvette units await crusher)

On the other hand, Toyota Motor has surpassed GM to take the top position of the best-seller automaker in the United States for 2021. General Motors has been ranked as the number one for 90 years. Toyota sold about 2.332 million vehicles in the US last year compared to GM that sold about 2.218 million units last year.

 

 

 

  • First Published Date : 09 Jan 2022, 10:29 AM IST