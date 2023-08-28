HT Auto
G20 Summit In Delhi: All The Traffic Restrictions That You Need To Know Of

G20 Summit in India: All the traffic restrictions in Delhi that you need to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2023, 08:39 AM
The G20 Summit is all set to be hosted by India in New Delhi between September 8 and 10 with leaders from some of the most powerful countries in the world set to land here. While the major parts of the capital city is being decked up to host the summit, there are also several traffic restrictions that have been planned for the three-day summit with the view on ensuring a smooth and secure passage for the VVIPs.

The illuminated G20 logo installed at the Pragati Maidan as part of the G20 Summit preparations in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
The illuminated G20 logo installed at the Pragati Maidan as part of the G20 Summit preparations in New Delhi.

The G20 or Group of 20 Summit will be held in India for the first time ever and arrangements are on in full swing to ensure that Delhi plays the perfect host. Traffic regulations as part of G20 rehearsals were already held over the August 26-27 weekend with restrictions n certain stretches in central parts of the city.

Authorities have confirmed that towards the end of the first week of September, there would be several traffic-related restrictions in place in districts of New Delhi - also referred to as Lutyens’ Zone.

Who is allowed?

While traffic movement would either be curtailed or heavily regulated in central Delhi during the course of the summit, certain personnel are part of the exempted list. This obviously includes VVIPs as well as emergency service providers. Those engaged in essential services would also be allowed movement but will have to prove their identity first

Who is barred?

Members of the public at large who are not part of the above-mentioned group or groups would be restricted from entry into or passage through several key parts of central Delhi. The Supreme Court on Friday issued a circular stating that it will remain closed on September 8. Banks in the area will also be shut while the Delhi government has declared public holidays on the said dates.

Status of flights

Planning to fly in or out of Delhi between September 8 and 10? One will have to closely watch airline schedules - whether domestic or international. Around 50 flights carrying dignitaries for the G20 Summit will be parked at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the schedule will take a toll on regular operations. It is speculated that several flights to and from Delhi will either get cancelled, rescheduled or diverted.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2023, 08:39 AM IST
TAGS: G20 Summit Delhi Police

