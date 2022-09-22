HT Auto
From reviews to photoshoots, how pothole issues are going viral on social media

A recent government data shows that road accidents caused by potholes led to death of 5,626 people between 2018 and 2020. Mumbai and Bengaluru are among two of the most prominent Indian cities where potholes are a regular menace for commuters.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2022, 12:48 PM
Amid raging debates over road safety in India, potholes have drawn attention of social media users of late. From Google reviews to wedding photoshoots, the menace of potholes on Indian roads have been highlighted in unique ways to go viral as authorities keep searching for answers to resolve the issues across cities. Condition of roads, especially during the monsoon season, has been flagged in several ways before. But the issue persists in most parts of the country, especially cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Earlier this week, a Google review of a pothole in Bengaluru went viral on social media. The pothole at one of the busiest stretches of the tech capital of India made it to the list of Google Map landmarks, before it was removed from the location. Referred to as Abizer’s pothole in the Bellandur area of Bengaluru, saw hilarious reviews on Google.

One of the social media users wrote, “In Bangalore, Potholes are landmarked on Google and have reviews (Sic)" Another read, “Very good pothole. Must visit at least once. Guaranteed to hit your chassis in the right places." “Best pothole I have seen so far. A true back-breaking experience, and also a testing ground for your car suspension," wrote another.

Meanwhile in Kerala, a few hundred kilometres to Bengaluru's west, a bride did her wedding photoshoot on road full of potholes. The video, which shows her walking on a road riddled with potholes, went gone viral with more than four million views. The reactions to the video on Instagram also drew similar reactions from users.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) shared a report recently which says that road accidents caused by potholes led to death of 5,626 people between 2018 and 2020.

Potholes, sharp curves and steep grade are believed to be major reasons behind several accidents in India. Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said his ministry has formed a strategy to deal with such road safety issues. Gadkari has also put high priority on identifying and resolving of all black spots, or accident-prone zones on national highways.

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2022, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: road safety pothole
