Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday inaugurated four buses that have been specially retrofitted to ply as mobile Covid-19 units to help people in the state get better access to medical facilities. The buses are equipped with Covid-19 tesing equipment and can cover distant areas where access to regular medical facilities may not exist currently.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in a statement informed that the special medical buses were a result of a collaboration between Sanchit Gaurav, Founder and CEO of Housejoy, and state government, KSRTC, MP Tejaswi Surya, among others.

The buses have been specially retrofitted into two sections and come complete with beds and consultation areas. News agency ANI quoted KSRTC as informing that there would be four teams with the four buses that would ply across Bengaluru. Each team will have a doctor, three nurses and a lab technician each, along with volunteers.

The objective of the medical buses is to start screening people in Red Zones and cover as much area as possible.

The cost to retrofit each bus has been pegged at ₹50,000, according to KSRTC.

Mobile medical vans, buses and even SUVs are increasingly promising to help frontline workers in reaching out to people in current times, all while adhering to social distancing norms. Several car makers have come forward to donate vehicles for the cause - both in India as well as in western countries. Vehicles are also being donated to supply essentials to those most in need.