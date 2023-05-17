Watch: Max Verstappen drives a modified Honda CR-V with over 800 hp

Honda is known to play it safe with their vehicles. However, once in a while, they do something that is completely out of the box. Here, is an example of the Honda CR-V which is usually known as a comfortable family SUV. But engineers at Honda Performance Development (HPD) in California decided to plonk in an Indycar engine into the CR-V. The creation was called Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer or ‘The Beast’. Then Formula 1 World Champion, Max Verstappen was asked to drive it during Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer comes with the same powertrain that is doing duty on Honda's Indycar racer. It is a 2.2-litre V6 that uses twin Borg Warner turbochargers. Apart from this, there is an Empel MGU hybrid motor, Skeleton supercapacitors, and an ECU from McLaren Applied Technologies. The result is a total power output of more than 800 hp. The gearbox on duty is an XTRAC six-speed unit with paddle shifters. The engine runs on 100 per cent renewable race fuel that is sourced from Shell.

The chassis and bodywork also have a lot of changes. Honda is using Chromoly tube frame chassis now and the bodywork is taken from a 6th-generation Honda CR-V Hybrid. There are no changes to the greenhouse and windshield so they are taken from the stock Honda CR-V. The lower bodywork is all-new, it is made up of carbon fibre and incorporates flared fenders as well. The radiator is now adapted from the Dallara IR-18 Indy car. The front splitter and rear wing are custom-made to increase the downforce.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars DISCONTINUED Honda Cr-v 1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 14.4 kmpl ₹28.27 - 29.69 Lakhs* *Last recorded price Add to compare View Details It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car brand taglines? PLAY NOW Byd E6 ₹29.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda City Hybrid ₹19.5 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Amaze ₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate ₹10 - 17 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Honda City ₹11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Then there is the front suspension and front brakes which have been taken from Acura NSX GT-3 Evo22. The rear suspension and brakes have been adapted from the Dallara IR-18 Indy car. The car rolls on Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 Ultra-High Performance Summer tyres.

First Published Date: