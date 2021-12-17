Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen to sell his Honda Civic Type R for charity
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen will sell his Honda Civic Type R for charity

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen to sell his Honda Civic Type R for charity

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2021, 10:29 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Honda Civic Type R sporty hatchback to be auctioned is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo engine, has an output of 370 hp and cab accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Max Verstappen, 2021 Formula 1 champion, has offered to sell his personal vehicle - a Honda Civic Type R sporty hatchback. The car will be sold through an auction whose proceeds will be donated to charity. Verstappen edged out Lewis Hamilton last weekend in the final race of the 2021 Formula 1 season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Max decided to put his car up for sale to benefit the Wings for Life charity, a non-profit foundation created by two-time motocross world champion Heinz Kinigadner and Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz with the aim of to find a cure for spinal cord injuries and paraplegia.

“I am delighted to be able to sell my car for such a good cause as Wings for Life. For one last goodbye to the car, I took it for one last trip, as you can see in the campaign," said Verstappen in a teaser video shared online.

The hot hatch of the F1 World Champion, will be sold through a website, which is expected to reveal the car soon. The teaser video shows Max driving the car and certifying that ‘everything works to perfection’ before the car goes up on sale.

The vehicle will have some Verstappen signatures which include modifications like the two-tone black interior with red accents and the pilot's signature on the dashboard. The exterior colour of the Honda Civic Type R is white. The car has run for more than 58 thousand kilometres so far.

The starting price of the car has been fixed at a little more than 33,000 euros (roughly converted to around 28.50 lakh).

 

The Honda Civic Type R on sale is equipped with a 2.0 turbo engine which can produce 370 hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 400 Nm at 2,500-4,500 rpm. The engine of the Civic Type R is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The car is a front-wheel drive and can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds. It can also reach a top speed of 272 km/h.

  • First Published Date : 17 Dec 2021, 10:29 AM IST